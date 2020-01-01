KUAC TV 9.4 Hosts Summer Sessions Events for Summer 2020

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC TV 9.4 Hosts Summer Sessions Events for Summer 2020Due to COVID-19, UAF Summer Sessions is not holding public events this summer, but you can still watch on KUAC TV 9.4 (UATV) or GCI Cable Channel 6.

Tuesdays at 7 p.m. it’s “Healthy Living,” up-to-the-minute information presented by experts and specialists on medical issues.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. it’s “Discover Alaska,” where you can see Alaska through the eyes of an expert in their field, with everything from birding to wildfires.

Thursdays at 7 p.m. it’s “Music in the Garden,” with a variety of local bands performing at the Georgeson Botanical Garden.

For more information, visit https://www.uaf.edu/summer/.