KUAC Staffers Express Gratitude



We asked the KUAC team what they are thankful for, and here’s what they had to say:

Gretchen Gordon, General Manager

“This year has put a fine point on my gratitude for the opportunity to work with some of the most dedicated professionals I have ever encountered in my life. KUACers consistently amaze me with their passion and wholehearted commitment to our mission, to our community, and to each other. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to be able to serve alongside these extraordinary people and am humbled to be in their midst. I am grateful for generous support from the KUAC community. Truly, I am in awe of the support that our communities provide. This support means so much to us at KUAC not only for our bottom line but as an indication that we are, indeed, meeting the needs of the community through our broadcast signals. And that is our reason for being.”

Julie Strojny, Fiscal Technician

“I am grateful to have a job that allows us to be able to work from home and still support my family and know that the community can stay in touch with local news and shows for kids with KUAC while watching TV or listening to the radio. The community enjoys and supports the station and I am proud to be a part of KUAC.”

Frank Chythlook, Corporate Support Manager

“I am grateful for the ability to do work via distance software, and still connect with my colleagues! Yay Zoom!”

Robert Hannon, Northern Soundings Producer & Host

“Grateful for the listeners who contribute their thoughts and financial support during times of stress.”

Lori Neufeld, Music Director & FM Volunteer Coordinator/All Things Considered Host

“I’m grateful for every host that has figured out a DIY method of sharing their voices and shows with our community. It’s been a team effort and a labor of love from closets, spare bedrooms, studies or couch cushion forts using voice memos and/or newly learned software to make it all come together.”

Monika Celina, FM Announcer

“I’m most grateful for KUACers exercising ingenuity in the face of all the 2020 adversity, from alternatives for training me as a new host to the pivoting of programming, like Alaska *almost* Live and “As You Like It” over the summer! What a treat!”

Makenzie Demmert, TV Producer

“I am most thankful for our fearless and fantastic leader Gretchen Gordon! I can’t imagine getting through all this without her passion and vision. I’m so proud to work with this team of inspiring people and mission.”

Ashley Holloway, Donor Relations Manager

“Frank stole my answer! I am thankful we have all been safe during this time as well.”

Rory O’Bannion, FM Operations Manager & Morning Host

“I am thankful to be working with a great group of people. They’ve kept me calm and reassured during these uncertain times.”

Wanda Irwin, Corporate Support Manager

“I am grateful for our KUAC family of supporters who generously share their time, talent and treasure with KUAC.”

Dan Bross, Senior News Reporter/Producer

“I am thankful for KUAC news team members Robyne and Tim for their additional work during the pandemic.”

Aly Moehle, Business Office Manager

“I’m thankful to have started this June with such a great team! For working from home and the office, and helping others with what we do.”

Nancy Tarnai, Marketing & Communications Manager

“My sincerest gratitude to listeners, viewers, donors and sponsors for their unwavering support of KUAC in these challenging times. And thanks to my colleagues for their patience and innovation in figuring out to make all this work.”

Steven Anderson, FM Announcer

“I am most grateful that my friends and family will listen to me on KUAC, and tell me how much I soothe them. My only hope is that I do the same for all other listeners.”