Planning is underway for the KUAC Spring Fundraiser and we need your group, club or organization to answer the calls in the Phone Bank. It’s easy to sign up at http://ow.ly/xWpE50ycYAr and you won’t need a login or password. First come, first serve as we fill the calendar for April 3-5. In exchange for your hard work, we promise wacky hats, intriguing conversations and snacks galore!