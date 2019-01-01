KUAC Spring Fundraiser Was All About Connections!

You’ve heard it said that there aren’t six degrees of separation in Alaska (lots less) and at KUAC it’s even closer than that. Our Spring Fundraiser connected so many people who share a common love for public broadcasting. From the on-air volunteers to the donors who called in their pledges to the folks taking those calls, there were many “ah-ha” moments that won’t soon be forgotten.

And while it was a blast, it was all about the serious business of raising funds to support the fine radio and television programming you rely on to keep educated, entertained and informed.

Seriously, we couldn’t do this without you and for that we say THANKS!