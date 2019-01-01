KUAC Says Farewell to General Manager Keith Martin

KUAC staff wish a fond farewell to General Manager Keith Martin. His last day at KUAC was Nov. 7. He is moving to Albany, New York, to become director of technology at WMHT.

Keith worked at KUAC since 2005 when he was hired as director of engineering and technology. In 2009, he was appointed KUAC’s general manager.

Since his arrival at KUAC, Keith has been a key member of a team of experts that has built a culture of philanthropy, excellence in programming and production and cutting-edge broadcasting technology. Prior to joining KUAC, Keith had 29 years of experience in television and radio broadcasting technology and engineering.

Keith said he will miss his colleagues. “KUAC has some of the best humans I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with,” he said. “Their desire to make KUAC the best it can be to serve this community is just amazing.”

He is looking forward to new opportunities, fresh faces and a new community, but says Fairbanks has been an outstanding place for him and his wife to raise their children.