KUAC Offers Special Poster for Seasonal Giving

Mt. McKinley from Peters Creek, Alaska by Sydney Laurence is now available for donations at the $275 level. After his death in 1940, Sydney Laurence became internationally famous as “the foremost painter of Alaskan scenes” during the first three decades of the twentieth century. He painted Alaska landscapes of “romantic and unspoiled Alaska” of Mount McKinley (now Denali), rustic cabins and caches, oceans crashing on rocky coasts, and other dramatic scenes.

