KUAC Offers Special Mothers’ Day Music, Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM

Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13 with KUAC’s annual broadcast of the Concert Competition Winners’ Concert recorded during the Fairbanks Symphony Season this winter. Three talented musicians won the honor of playing on the Davis Concert Hall stage with the symphony. Join us for featured interviews and the performances with cellist Joshua Swank, cellist Van Levey and pianist Scott Hansen, winners of the concerto competition. Join us Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6. KUAC begins the American Opera Series this Sunday following the special concert broadcast.