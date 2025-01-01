Thank You for your help so far!

Thank You for reaching out to Congressman Begich’s office to voice your support for public media!

Unfortunately, the House voted to claw back approved public media funding last week. The fight now moves to the Senate. We need you to keep speaking out to save your local public media stations.

Here’s how you can help KUAC.

Call or email Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan today.

Taking back funding would strip communities of essential services they rely on — services only public media provides. That includes life-saving emergency alerts, trusted local journalism, and educational resources proven to help children succeed in school. In rural areas, it could mean losing all access to local media – putting public safety and vital community information at risk.

The pressure to approve the rescission package is growing, and we can’t afford to slow down. If you’ve contacted your lawmakers recently, thank you for your support! We hate to keep asking, but we need your voice again — right now.

Thank you for your enduring support so far. We can’t do what we do without you, or our federal funding. Thank you.

Here are a few sample scripts:

KUAC public broadcasting keeps me safe, informed, and connected to my community, Alaska, the nation, and the world. If you vote in support of the rescission package, you are working to endanger me, my family, friends, and community. I urge you to oppose the rescission package.

Or

I strongly urge the Senator to oppose the Rescission Package. The clawback of funds would directly and immediately impact local public radio and television stations like KUAC in Interior Alaska. KUAC is the only locally owned and operated broadcast station in Interior Alaska that provides local news, community and statewide news and information, emergency alerts, educational content, and community connections.

Or

Cutting federal funding would leave many Americans, especially those of us in Alaska without the critical services KUAC radio and television provide from proven education resources to emergency alerts and warnings to essential local connections. KUAC reaches places other media outlets don’t. Without it, we will be left in the dark. I urge you to oppose this attack on our local public broadcasting station and the communities it serves.

Contact information:

Senator Lisa Murkoski

Kate_Williams-Sterne@murkowski.senate.gov

Senator Dan Sullivan

202-224-3004