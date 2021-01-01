KUAC Kids Summer Schedule

Ester July 4th Parade

Molly of Denali will be at the Ester parade on Sunday, July 4 at noon.

Denali Film Festival

On Thursday, July 15 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Molly of Denali will be at the Denali Education Center for the Denali Film Festival.

Golden Days Reverse Parade

Drive past stationary exhibits at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kitt from KUAC Kids Club and Molly of Denali will be on hand to celebrate Golden Days.

Kids Literary Farmers Market

Join the fun outside the Noel Wien Library on Tuesday, July 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a free event for families with children ages pre-k through elementary school. Kitt from KUAC Kids Club and Molly of Denali will be there with story times, photo opportunities and free Molly of Denali Books! Walk up to participate:

Story time with Molly

3:15-3:30

4:00-4:15

4:45-5:00

5:30-5:45

Photos with Molly

3:30-3:45

4:15-4:30

5:15-5:30

5:45-6:00