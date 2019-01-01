KUAC Kids Club is Sponsored by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Kid Scoop News!

Kid Scoop News is a national publication that the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is publishing in our community. The mission is to encourage and foster reading development and a love of learning in our youth. Local educators find the material delightfully engaging and use the biology, math, science, money and grammar pages as part of their classroom activities. At present, we deliver 1,000 issues to the following elementary schools: Hunter, Denali, Anne Wien, Ladd and Watershed Charter School.

Kid Scoop News is a publication with a mission:

Our mission at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is to get children reading more. Each Kid Scoop News is designed to appeal to students who come from all income levels. The better kids read the better they succeed. Competent readers leads to higher individual achievements in school, and ultimately greater success in life. Each Kid Scoop News issue provides access to engaging stories, STEM, and economics and children love the fun games and creative puzzles that are sprinkled throughout the 24 pages.

Each new issue of Kid Scoop News publishes on the last Sunday of every month in the Daily News-Miner. Local businesses, community members and organizations who value literacy in our youth, can become a sponsor of Kid Scoop News. Their gift of sponsorship will help to reduce the cost of the subscription fees, printing and delivery expenses.