KUAC introduces KUAC Passport!

KUAC Passport is a benefit that offers extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming via PBS.org. At the $60 donation level, you have access to thousands of hours of PBS content such as VICTORIA and other dramas from MASTERPIECE, as well as favorites like CALL THE MIDWIFE, NATURE, NOVA, GREAT PERFORMANCES, and THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW. New titles are continually being added to the library.

To become a donor at the $60 level and receive the KUAC Passport benefit, along with other great benefits, CLICK HERE.

A Helpful Q&A:

Why is KUAC making this service available?

As more and more people are watching television content on demand on digital devices, KUAC Passport offers a way to enjoy extended access to PBS content on platforms including computers, smartphones and tablets.

How can I find content that’s available on KUAC Passport?

You must activate your account at PBS.org for access. You’ll be asked to register to confirm your identity and donor status, and then you can start enjoying KUAC Passport. KUAC Passport can be accessed on PBS.org, the PBS Video apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and the PBS app, AppleTV or Roku. To get started, look for videos with the compass icon (as seen in the screenshot from PBS.org below). Those videos are only available to users who are registered for KUAC Passport.

Who qualifies for KUAC Passport?

This benefit is for donors with a yearly contribution of at least $60 or an ongoing monthly contribution of $5 or more.

Is KUAC Passport a service or subscription that people can purchase?

It is an added benefit of donating to KUAC. It cannot be purchased separately and is not a subscription service.

Does KUAC Passport mean there will be no more free streaming on PBS.org or alaskapublic.org?

No. PBS and Alaska Public Media content will continue to be available for free on PBS.org, alaskapublic.org, and other digital platforms. KUAC Passport provides extended access to a rich library of content for KUAC donors to enjoy. Certain content, including news and public affairs programs such as FRONTLINE, PBS NEWSHOUR, INDEPENDENT LENS and POV, will always be accessible to everyone.

Doesn’t having a subset of content only for donors go against what PBS stands for?

PBS is committed to providing free streaming of local and national content across multiple platforms after a program airs. KUAC Passport goes one step further by offering extended access to a rich library of content for station donors. Certain content, including news and public affairs programs such as FRONTLINE, PBS NEWSHOUR, INDEPENDENT LENS and POV, will always be accessible to everyone.

I’m not seeing my favorite show in KUAC Passport. Why not?

Initially, several hundred hours of content will be available via KUAC Passport. This library of content will continue to grow over time as more PBS titles are added.

Why isn’t Passport working with my Apple TV?

You need to deactivate PBS from their menu then exit the menu and go back in and reactivate PBS. Once they have reactivated PBS they will then be given a code that needs to be activated online. They will be given an activation link along with the code at the same time. Once they have activated their code online they can then go back into AppleTV and sign in and watch KUAC Passport.

Will PBS KIDS content be available via KUAC Passport?

There are no plans to include PBS KIDS programming in KUAC Passport at this time.