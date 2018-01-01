KUAC Hosts Free Screening of Victoria Season 3

You’re invited to a free screening of Masterpiece’s Victoria Season 3 (first hour of the program) Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Murie Auditorium on the UAF campus.

Starting in 1848, the third installment of the lavish drama will depict a turbulent and uncertain time for both Europe and the monarchy. With revolutions on the continent and the Chartist movement reaching its peak in London, Victoria is under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety.

Creator Daisy Goodwin said, “Victoria and Albert are the most famous couple of the nineteenth century, but underneath the united facade, their relationship is at breaking point and it is a struggle for mastery that neither side can win.”

Share this free premiere experience with other Masterpiece fans and KUAC! No registration is required; just show up at the Murie Auditorium, 2090 N. Koyukuk Drive, and enjoy the film, door prizes and refreshments.