KUAC Helps Host Candidate Forum

To bring information to voters before the Oct. 5 local elections, KUAC is joining with the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for a candidate forum Friday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Borough Assembly chambers. The event will be aired live on KUAC FM. Robyne from KUAC and Gary Black from the News-Miner will moderate. Learn about candidates running for Borough Assembly, School Board, North Pole and Fairbanks mayors and Fairbanks City Council seats.