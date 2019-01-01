KUAC FM Will Be Off the Air Oct. 30

KUAC FM will be off the air Wednesday, Oct. 30 for six to eight hours during the day, weather permitting, to tune up its new transmitter and antenna on Ester Dome. During this temporary outage, listeners can receive KUAC FM by live streaming at KUAC.org on their computers, smartphones or tablets, tuning into KUAC TV 9.6, using the NPR app on their smartphones or tablets, or asking their Smart Speaker to play KUAC.

Fairbanks and surrounding communities, along with Nenana, Delta Junction and Healy, will be affected by the outage, but Bettles, Eagle, Nome and Tok will still receive KUAC FM over the air.

Stay in touch throughout the construction by visiting KUAC.org and following KUAC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.