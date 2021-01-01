KUAC FM Welcomes New On-Call Host Sarah Williams

A new voice on KUAC FM belongs to Sarah Williams, an on-call announcer, working whenever needed. You’ll hear Sarah on Thursdays mid-day and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

“It was always a dream of mine to be heard on the radio,” Sarah says. “I love that I get to listen to really cool programs like Snap Judgment and A Way With Words and I love that I get to announce many types of promotions from businesses around our community.”

A challenge of her job is making sure the corporate announcements sound perfect, as she is reading them live on the air. “I want to make sure the businesses are happy with their FM spots.”

Sarah is a student at UAF majoring in Film and Performing Arts with a concentration on Theater and an emphasis on acting in film minor. In her free time, she watches reality TV, plays video games and does arts and crafts.

Her goals for the future are to have a career in the entertainment industry as a performer and to have at least two cats.

“For years, KUAC has benefited from UAF Theatre Department students who are interested in learning more about radio hosting and broadcasting,” said Lori Neufeld, Director of KUAC FM Programming and Production. “Sarah is our latest host to spend a few more hours in the Fine Arts Complex. She’s got a warm tone and comforting voice for our airwaves and is a fast learner. We are lucky to get another capable student from the department next door.”