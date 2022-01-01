KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Radio / KUAC FM Welcomes Back Alaska Live This Friday

KUAC FM Welcomes Back Alaska Live This Friday

Casey Smith ProjectBeginning this Friday, we welcome the return of Alaska Live on KUAC FM. On the first Friday of every month, we will have a half hour program from the vault of Alaska Live past sessions at 1:30 p.m. Plus, this Friday we have Casey Smith live in the studio from 2-3 p.m. Casey has been writing songs and performing solo and with his band the Casey Smith Project for years. His songs have a dream-like quality and will be a great debut for our COVID-protocol (two studio) Alaska Live!

Thanks to Design Alaska for supporting Alaska Live.