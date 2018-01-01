KUAC FM Updates Tuesday Program Lineup

KUAC 89.9 FM is updating its Tuesday programming, with Talk of Alaska returning at 10 a.m. Northern Soundings, hosted by Robert Hannon, is moving to Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. Planet Money/How I Built This will air at 8 p.m., Music of the Golden Ages with host Bob Fischer at 9 and Jazz ‘Round Midnight from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz, which had been airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m., is no longer available for broadcast. “We mourned the loss of a national treasure, Marian McPartland, back in 2013 when she passed away just two years after she recorded her last show,” said KUAC assistant general manager Gretchen Gordon. Up until now, it was possible to air the weekly show produced by SCETV in partnership with NPR from their deep well of archives. According to SCETV, these archives will live on for educational resources but the show will no longer be produced and distributed for public radio.

For complete listings of KUAC programs, visit fm.kuac.org/schedule.