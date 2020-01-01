KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM & TV Offer Presidential Debate Coverage

All four presidential and vice presidential debates will be carried live on KUAC TV and KUAC FM.

PBS NewsHour Special Report – Debate Schedule on KUAC TV 9.1

– Tuesday, Sept. 29 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11 p.m., Presidential Debate.
– Wednesday, Oct. 7 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11.p.m., Vice Presidential Debate.
– Thursday, Oct. 15 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11 p.m., Presidential Debate.
– Thursday, Oct. 22 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11 p.m., Presidential Debate.

NPR Special Election Coverage on KUAC FM

KUAC FM will air NPR’s live coverage of the four presidential and vice presidential debates. All programs are from 5 to 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29
    First Presidential Debate -Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio)
    Host: Audie Cornish
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7
    Vice Presidential Debate – The University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah)
    Host: Ari Shapiro
  • Thursday, Oct. 15
    Second Presidential Debate – Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (Miami, Florida)
    Host: Ailsa Chang
  • Thursday, Oct. 22
    Third Presidential Debate – Belmont University (Nashville, Tennessee)
    Host: Ari Shapiro