KUAC FM & TV Offer Presidential Debate Coverage

All four presidential and vice presidential debates will be carried live on KUAC TV and KUAC FM.

PBS NewsHour Special Report – Debate Schedule on KUAC TV 9.1

– Tuesday, Sept. 29 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11 p.m., Presidential Debate.

– Wednesday, Oct. 7 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11.p.m., Vice Presidential Debate.

– Thursday, Oct. 15 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11 p.m., Presidential Debate.

– Thursday, Oct. 22 live 5-7 p.m. & repeats 9-11 p.m., Presidential Debate.

NPR Special Election Coverage on KUAC FM

KUAC FM will air NPR’s live coverage of the four presidential and vice presidential debates. All programs are from 5 to 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

First Presidential Debate -Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio)

Host: Audie Cornish

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Vice Presidential Debate – The University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Host: Ari Shapiro

Thursday, Oct. 15

Second Presidential Debate – Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (Miami, Florida)

Host: Ailsa Chang