KUAC FM Sunday Opera is Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier

Who could use some comic relief? Listen to Der Rosenkavalier, (German: The Knight of the Rose) comic opera in three acts by German composer Richard Strauss on Sunday. The opera’s main characters are the aristocratic Marschallin; her young lover, Count Octavian Rofrano; her brutish cousin, Baron Ochs; and Ochs’ prospective fiancée, Sophie von Faninal. At the Marschallin’s suggestion, Octavian acts as Ochs’ Rosenkavalier by presenting a ceremonial silver rose to Sophie. However, the young people fall in love and devise a comic intrigue to extricate Sophie from her engagement. This opera incorporates some weighty themes: infidelity, aging, sexual predation and selflessness in love. Settle in for an intriguing episode of The Metropolitan Opera Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.