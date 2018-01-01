KUAC FM Offers Volunteer Training on September 19th & 20th

Want to learn more about becoming a part of the on-air hosts on KUAC 89.9 FM? Do you have a few hours every other week or weekly to volunteer at your favorite public broadcasting station, KUAC? If you are curious about what KUAC and the community offer each other in the way of volunteering, your opportunity to test the waters is Sept. 19 and 20 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. KUAC’s Volunteer Coordinator Lori Neufeld is hosting a Volunteer Orientation geared toward KUAC enthusiasts and folks with a little extra time. Plan on attending both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions that are held at KUAC both evenings. Email lori.kuac@alaska.edu for more information and confirmation that you will be in attendance.