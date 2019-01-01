KUAC FM off the air July 22-28

KUAC FM will be off the air the week of July 22 in order to install a new transmitter and antenna on Ester Dome. This work, which will increase the public radio station’s reliability and on-air consistency, will begin the afternoon of July 22 and take about one week to complete.

“We would like to stress that taking KUAC FM off the air is necessary in order to complete the project and has nothing to do with the current state budget situation,” stated Keith Martin, KUAC general manager.

During construction, listeners will be able to receive KUAC FM by live streaming at KUAC.org on their computers, smartphones or tablets, tuning into KUAC TV 9.6, using the NPR app on their smartphones or tablets or asking their Smart Speaker to play KUAC.

The result of this temporary inconvenience will be increased reliability and on-air consistency. The current equipment is over 23 years old and is beyond its life expectancy, and the new equipment will make KUAC FM less susceptible to weather-related problems and power outages.

Fairbanks and the surrounding communities, along with Nenana, Delta Junction and Healy, will be affected by the outage because these translators rebroadcast a signal from the transmitter on Ester Dome. Bettles, Eagle, Nome and Tok will still receive KUAC FM over the air as these translators are fed via satellite.

Stay in touch throughout the construction by visiting KUAC.org. KUAC is a service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

