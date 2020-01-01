KUAC FM News Team Welcomes Mary Auld

The new voice on KUAC FM news belongs to Mary Auld. Mary was born in Fairbanks and lived here until the age of 9 when her family moved to upstate New York. She earned a degree in creative writing from State University of New York-Geneseo. After working for a newspaper in Montana, Mary began graduate studies in environmental journalism at the University of Montana.

She’ll be with KUAC for the fall semester, covering general news, natural resources and indigenous issues. “KUAC was the first public radio station I listened to and it was the beginning of my love for radio journalism,” Mary said. “I get to hear people’s stories, gather information and make it into a narrative that is interesting and relatable to the listeners.”

Mary enjoys hiking, rafting, reading and cooking.