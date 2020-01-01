KUAC FM Brings You Incredible Stories from the Trail Throughout the Yukon Quest!

The 37th Annual Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race is set to begin Feb. 1, 2020. Mushers and their dog teams will depart Fairbanks to head over mountains, through blowing snow, across frozen rivers, enduring frigid temperatures and rugged conditions for 1,000 miles to the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. Listen to coverage on KUAC FM weekday mornings after the news and at 1 p.m., and weekends at 7:35 and 8:35 a.m.

Lex Treinen returns as KUAC’s 2020 Yukon Quest reporter. He was born and raised in Anchorage, and starting following sled dog racing during a class project in third grade. Treinen was an All American in cross country skiing at both the University of Alaska Anchorage, and University of Alaska Fairbanks. He graduated from UAF in 2012 with a B.A. in Russian Studies, and is currently completing a master’s degree in Arctic Studies. His work as a journalist began as a reporter for the UAF Sunstar and he has covered ski racing for the Anchorage Daily News, Skitrax Magazine, Glacier City Gazette and Cross Country Skier Magazine. He’s also worked as an announcer at the U.S. national cross country championships.

Treinen will be in Fairbanks mid-January to begin pre-race coverage and will provide updates along with Senior News Reporter Dan Bross on KUAC FM from start to finish. Listen at KUAC 89.9 FM, stream at KUAC.org or tune your television to KUAC TV 9.6.