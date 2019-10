Join Host Lori Neufeld for Alaska Live Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM. Guests are UAF musicians, including Charles Woodward on the tuba, Charlie McNeil with the violin, Nik McGraw on cello and the talented voices of Jenna Dreydoppel, Phoenix Williams, Madeline Andriesen and Taylor Hendricks. Enjoy two hours of awesome local music, brought to you by a generous grant from the Alaska Live sponsor Design Alaska. Tune in Friday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.