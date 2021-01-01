KUAC FM brings another Throughline Black History Month special program, Friday at 7 p.m.

Octavia Butler was an award winning science fiction writer and mother of Afrofuturism. Her visionary works of alternate realities reveal striking, and often devastating parallels to the world we live in today. She broke into the science fiction scene at a time when she knew of no other Black women in the field, saying she simply had to write herself in. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.