KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Announcements / KUAC FM Antenna Work Postponed

KUAC FM Antenna Work Postponed

KUAC FM Antenna Work PostponedDue to inclement weather, the work planned on the KUAC FM antenna/transmitter on Ester Dome has been delayed until Spring 2020. Thanks for your patience.