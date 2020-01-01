KUAC FM Announces New Programming

Saturday, Sept. 12 was the final airing of “Live From Here” on KUAC FM, as American Public Media has ceased production of the program. We will miss Chris Thile and all his talent, the variety of guests and this quality production that kept us entertained on Saturdays.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 19, the Saturday FM program lineup will see the following changes.

Big Picture Science will air at 2 p.m. Produced at the SETI Institute, Big Picture Science engages the public with modern science research through smart and

humorous storytelling.

Snap Judgment will air at 3 p.m. Snap Judgment is about the decisions people make that change everything. Host Glynn Washington takes listeners on a narrative journey — leaping from one person’s frying pan into another person’s fire.

Mountain Stage will move to the 5 to 7 p.m. time slot.

Also, beginning Sept. 21, The Daily will air on weekdays from 1 to 1:30 p.m. From the New York Times, and hosted by Michael Barbaro, The Daily is what the news should sound like with the biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world.