KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Radio / KUAC FM Airs ANCSA Keynote Speech, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

KUAC FM Airs ANCSA Keynote Speech, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Sealaska President Anthony MallottListen Wednesday at 7 p.m. to KUAC 89.9 FM for a delayed broadcast of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act symposium’s keynote speech by Sealaska President Anthony Mallott.