KUAC FM Adds Paleo Nerds Program, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

With the hiatus of Northern Soundings this summer, KUAC FM will air Paleo Nerds on Tuesday evenings. This program, offering thoughtful conversations on the wonders of paleontology and the profound meaningfulness of evolution, is hosted by Alaskan artist, Ray Troll, and his friend ventriloquist David Strassman. The guys discuss what it means to be a paleo nerd and on each fascinating episode, they reach out to their friends, (who happen to be real paleontologists and scientists), and ask them about their life in science: from how they got here to what they’re working on now. Tune in to 89.9 FM Tuesdays at 7 p.m. set your television to 9.6 or stream online.