KUAC FM Adds New Volcano Updates Each Friday Afternoon

The Alaska Volcano Observatory presents a new, weekly two-minute program to inform radio listeners across Alaska of volcanic activity at Alaska’s 54 active volcanoes. Some Alaska communities have a volcano in their backyard, across the water or upwind. Every week, AVO will deliver a review of volcanoes that are erupting, which are just rumbling and scientific insights similar to the informative nature of Alaska Weather and the passionate interest of StarDate and BirdNote. The Alaska Volcano Observatory is a cooperative effort of the US Geological Survey, the UAF Geophysical Institute and the State of Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. Tune in Fridays beginning Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. during “All Things Considered.”