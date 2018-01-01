KUAC Fall Fundraiser Oct. 20-28!

The KUAC staff have been preparing for our listeners and viewers a fabulous Fall Fundraiser, which kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 and continues until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28. If you love KUAC TV and FM, now's your time to show it!

This season's thank you gifts will thrill and delight donors. New to the lineup are the KUAC Statement Mug available for a $75 donation and the Aurora Neck Gaiter at the $100 level. Any KUAC poster in stock is available for a $60 donation, as are vintage mugs.

A $365 donation to the KUAC Friends Group will get you a 30-month KUAC calendar featuring KUAC's beautiful and varied poster art.

Stay tuned to KUAC 89.9 FM Oct. 20-28 for your opportunity to support public broadcasting. Starting Oct. 20 at 7 a.m. the number to call is 474-5822 or 907-474-5822. Giving is always easy at KUAC.org.

Thank you to all the community members who volunteer to help make the Fall Fundraiser run smoothly, from on-air volunteers to people in the phone bank to vendors and restaurants who donate food. We couldn't do this without you!