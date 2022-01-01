KUAC Congratulates Diane Kaplan for Nomination to CPB Board

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, released the following statement after Diane Kaplan, President and CEO of the Rasmuson Foundation, was nominated to serve as a member of the Board of Directors for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“Diane Kaplan’s work in Alaska has touched all sectors – business, government, nonprofit, philanthropy and so much more. Diane has been a particularly strong advocate and leader in the world of radio, having previously served as the CEO of our state’s 28-station public radio network. I am pleased that an Alaskan will be stepping into a role on the CPB Board,” said Senator Murkowski. “Diane understands the importance of telecommunication and broadcasting—the opportunities and challenges we face and the type of innovation and collaboration it takes to solve them – and I have every confidence she will serve as an incredible representative for our great state as well as the country. I am pleased that Diane’s talent and knowledge has been recognized in this important and meaningful way and I’m proud to have supported her through the process.”

“I want to congratulate Diane on this prestigious appointment to the CPB Board, a fitting capstone to an already impressive career and a life of service to others. Public media offers an invaluable service in a state like Alaska, particularly for our rural communities, which Diane understands well given her deep roots and many years leading Alaska’s public radio network. Diane’s tenacity and vision at the helm of the Rasmuson Foundation has likewise grown Alaska’s nonprofit sector exponentially, enriching the life of our state and better serving the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities. We look forward to all that Diane will contribute and accomplish for her fellow Americans at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,” said Senator Sullivan.

KUAC General Manager Gretchen Gordon said, “We’re thrilled that Diane has been chosen to serve on the CPB Board. Her contributions to the Alaska public broadcasting landscape have been monumental, and we are honored to have her continue to apply her skills, passion, and enthusiasm in a way that will benefit so many.”

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was created by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 to help advise the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.