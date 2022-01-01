Kevin Puts’ The Hours is Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM

Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story concerns three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.