Keeper of the Beat: A Woman’s Journey into the Heart of Drumming, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

An award-winning documentary on the life and music of acclaimed drummer, composer and teacher, Barbara Borden. Filmed on four continents by three-time Emmy winner, David L. Brown, the film tells Borden’s inspiring story through performance, interviews, archival material and excerpts of Borden’s autobiographical percussion play, “She Dares to Drum.” Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.