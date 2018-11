KUAC TV and FM will air general election coverage Tuesday, Nov. 6. KUAC FM will have updates throughout “All Things Considered” from 4 to 6 p.m. Throughout the Fairbanks North-Star Borough School Board meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., KUAC FM will provide election updates and comprehensive coverage will be provided by the KUAC news team Wednesday morning during the regular newscasts.

On KUAC TV, “PBS NewsHour Election Night Coverage 2018” will air from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m.