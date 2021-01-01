Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms and the Music Of New Orleans, Monday at 8 p.m. on KUAC FM

Much of what distinguishes New Orleans from other American cities can be traced back to deep French and African influences from the Caribbean Island now called Haiti. NOLA’s Haitian cultural influence began 200 years ago when 10,000 free and enslaved people fled the uprising in the French colony of Saint Domingue. The city’s multi-cultural DNA is what has made New Orleans famous and is reflected in the food, architecture, art, and most notably, its music.

This program, hosted by Grammy Award winning musician Leyla McCalla, explores the history and the continuing impact of Haiti on the Crescent City. Tune in Monday at 8 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.