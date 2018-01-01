Kalb Report: Guardians of the Fourth Estate, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

The President of the United States has challenged the legitimacy of journalism. What is his intent and can he succeed? What is the proper response from the journalistic community? Are some news organizations “out to get him” as backers of the president have alleged? New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron join moderator Marvin Kalb to discuss the administration’s threats to press freedom and the extraordinary relationship between the president of the United States and the media. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.