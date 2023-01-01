Kalb Report: Goodnight and Good Luck, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the series finale, the 92-year-old Kalb reflects on his broadcast news career that stretches back to 1957 as Koppel turns the tables on him and becomes the interviewer. They explore the symbiotic state of American democracy and the press from the Cold War to the War on Truth. Interwoven into the program are video excerpts and photographs from past Kalb Reports, as well as of Kalb as he reported for CBS News in the eras of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.