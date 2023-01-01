Justin Holland: The Guitar’s Black Pioneer, Tuesday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Justin Holland was a Black guitar virtuoso, educator, and activist in the 19th century who did intricate transcriptions of popular operas, songs, and compositions of his own. Holland was born free and worked to help other enslaved Black people on the Underground Railroad.

In this special Professor Ernie Jackson, a Holland expert, talks about his experience as a guitar student and how Holland’s music gave him hope and inspiration. Many of the guitar pieces included in this special have not been recorded before and are performed by Ernie Jackson, Mike Vascones, Mark Delpriora, Keith Calmes and Gaby Leite. Tune in Tuesday at 2 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.