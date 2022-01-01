Justin Holland: The Guitar’s Black Pioneer, Monday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Justin Holland was a Black guitar virtuoso, educator and activist in the 19th century who did intricate transcriptions of popular operas, songs and compositions of his own. Holland was born free and worked to help enslaved Black people on the Underground Railroad. In this special, Professor Ernie Jackson, a Holland expert, talks about his experience as a guitar student and how Holland’s music gave him hope and inspiration. Listen Monday at 2 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.