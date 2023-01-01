Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope: South Africa – Into The Wild!, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Joseph’s South African journey begins in Capetown. At the Cape of Good Hope Joseph encounters ostriches and a colony of three thousand African Penguins. The climax of the episode is Joseph’s safari at Shamwari Game Reserve, a 61,000 acre preserve where he learns that sustainable tourism, attracted by the game reserve, has given the people new hope. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.