Join us here on KUAC FM, Monday at 5pm for NPR’s Special Coverage from the US/North Korea Summit live from Singapore.

President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday (U.S. Time) in an unprecedented summit between the two countries.

The meeting takes place in Singapore, where it is slated to begin at 9:00 AM Tuesday, local time. Here in the U.S., that’s 9:00 PM EASTERN TIME on MONDAY.

Beginning at 5pm AK Time on Monday, June 11, 2018, NPR News will mark this historic meeting with 30-minutes of Special Coverage during KUAC’s second hour of All Things Considered.

NPR’s coverage will be hosted by Audie Cornish. Also joining the coverage: NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, State Department Correspondent Michele Kelemen, Beijing Correspondent Anthony Kuhn and other guests.

Join KUAC FM, Monday at 5pm for NPR’s Special Coverage from the US/North Korea Summit live from Singapore on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.