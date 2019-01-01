Join the Annual Talk of Alaska Christmas Call-In Program, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon on KUAC FM

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Talk of Alaska ChristmasThe annual statewide holiday greeting edition of Talk of Alaska features good wishes flying across the great state of Alaska, reconnecting friends and families in a two-hour wave of holiday cheer. Steve Heimel, the Ol’ Bullrider, is saddling up to host this annual tradition. Make your list and get ready to call 800-478-TALK or 800-478-8255 Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.