Join the Annual Talk of Alaska Christmas Call-In Program, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon on KUAC FM

The annual statewide holiday greeting edition of Talk of Alaska features good wishes flying across the great state of Alaska, reconnecting friends and families in a two-hour wave of holiday cheer. Steve Heimel, the Ol’ Bullrider, is saddling up to host this annual tradition. Make your list and get ready to call 800-478-TALK or 800-478-8255 Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.