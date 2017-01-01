Join KUAC FM New Year’s Eve for a Special Nighlight From 9-12 p.m.

KUAC FM will air a special three-hour Nightlight with Andy B from 9-12 p.m., preempting the usual Hearts of Space at 11 p.m. Join in for your end-of-2017 listening pleasure. Sunday beginning at 9 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska
KUAC FM will air a special three-hour Nightlight with Andy B from 9-12 p.m., preempting the usual Hearts of Space at 11 p.m. Join in for your end-of-2017 listening pleasure. Sunday beginning at 9 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed without proper permission.
UA is an AA/EO employer and educational institution and prohibits illegal discrimination against any individual.