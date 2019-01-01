John Perreault Moving On

Early morning KUAC FM host (and FM operations manager and traffic coordinator) John Perreault is leaving public broadcasting to become a volcanologist.

Perreault, who has been with KUAC for four years, has taken a position with the State of Alaska’s Department of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. He will be studying maps, compiling data and exploring volcanoes.

Perreault holds a master’s degree in geology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and is excited for the opportunity to use his education in his new job.

“I have enjoyed tremendously the community of KUAC and KUAC listeners,” he said. He will never forget the excitement and challenge of working on live radio during breaking news events.

“I’ve been happy to be a positive contributor to KUAC and public broadcasting,” he said. “I will still be tuning in and contributing to KUAC as a donor, listener, watcher and volunteer. It is only the promise of getting to climb volcanoes that is tearing me away from KUAC.”

Perreault’s last day is Nov. 1.

The new voice of early mornings will be Rory O’Bannion (6 to 10 a.m.) and the new mid-morning host will be Christopher Quist (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Quist will also assume the role of FM operations manager and traffic coordinator.

KUAC Assistant General Manager Gretchen Gordon said, “We are excited for John to begin a new chapter in his life as a volcanologist but sad that we won’t get to benefit from his upbeat, uplifting voice in the mornings. John has been an integral part of the KUAC family and I know that he will be on the other side of the mic continuing to share his passion for public broadcasting.”