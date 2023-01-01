Joe 238, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A grieving father must set aside his own beliefs to honor his son Joe’s last wish to be an organ donor. As time passes, he finds a calling and new “normal” in Joe’s legacy of service to others. Through multiple stories of grief and recovery, we learn about healthy grieving, what it means to be a donor family, and how to have an honest family conversation about organ donation. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.