Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration 2021, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC FM

Jazz Night in America brings you holiday classics from their past five seasons – featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling recorded live from Rose Theater in New York City. You’ll hear the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, plus special guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington. Christian McBride hosts. Tonight at 9 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.
