Maria forms a plan which could secure a new life for her and Pedro. Silas seeks revenge against Yeardley, jeopardizing his place with the Pamunkey. Jocelyn learns that Willmus suspects her; she tries to woo him but may have met her match. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.