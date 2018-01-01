KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Television / Jamestown: Episode 2, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Jamestown: Episode 2, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Jamestown: Episode 2Farlow and Redwick’s disdain for their new female neighbors intensifies. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.