Islands Without Cars: The Channel Island of Sark, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sark is a small island in the Channel Islands in southwestern English Channel, off the French coast of Normandy. It has a population of about 600. At the time of filming, Sark was the last feudal state in the Western world. Interviews include Seigneur Michael Beaumont, the feudal lord who inherited the island from his grandmother — the infamous Dame of Sark, who defended the island from German occupation in World War II. Tune in Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.